Egypt - UC Developments has begun excavation works at its project, East Tower, in Central Business District (CBD) at New Administrative Capital (NAC), with a primary cost of up to EGP 300m, contracting with ACE Moharram Bakhoum Consulting to oversee the project constructions.

Besides, contracting with UC Developments signed an agreement with Meadis — headed by Wael Shawkat — and Namaa BFM to manage, operate, and maintain the East Tower project.

CEO of UC Developments Sameh Awad stated that East Tower project is the company’s third project in the NAC, among four projects in the city, namely Uni Tower 1, Uni Tower 2, and Suli Golf Residence in the R8 area, which the company recently launched and has met with success and demand from customers since its launch.

In a press conference, Awad added that East Tower is one of the CBD’s skyscrapers comprising 42 mixed-uses stories containing administrative, commercial and serviced-apartments.

He disclosed that architectural approval was obtained from the Australian company Wend tech specialized in studying winds of the project buildings.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).