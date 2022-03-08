ArabFinance: Egyptian Ministry of Transport is getting ready to pay €150 million for a consortium comprising Arab Contractors, Orascom Construction PLC (ORAS), and Alstom for the construction works carried out over the past period at the New Administrative Capital-6th of October monorail project, informed sources told Al Mal News.

This amount marks the second tranche for the construction works at the project after paying up to $280 million to the consortium at the end of October 2021, the sources added.

The construction works of the monorail are estimated at a total value of €1.2 billion, equally distributed between Arab Contractors and Orascom, along with around €2.6 billion representing the cost of electronic systems and monorail cars being installed by Alstom, they highlighted.

Arab Contractors is in charge of the construction works at the monorail line extending from Wadi El Nil district until New October, while Orascom is handling the second line starting from Nasr City until the new capital.

In May 2021, the transport ministry approached JP Morgan Bank in the UK to begin the process of receiving the third tranche of the loan dedicated to funding the New Administrative Capital-6th of October monorail project.