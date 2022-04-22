ArabFinance: Egypt is set to build complexes of automated government agencies across all the governorates over three years at a cost of around EGP 11 billion, Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawi said in an official statement on April 21st.

The new complexes will improve the quality of services provided to citizens, keeping pace with the modern developments in the world, Shaarawi added.

The minister also revealed that field trips have been made to 15 locations allocated by governorates for the government complexes.