Cairo – Egypt’s Ministry of Transport awarded Nasr Company for Civil Works a project contract worth EGP 120 million for the high-speed electric train.

In a bourse disclosure, the EGX-listed company highlighted that it will manage the works of the first bridge of the project.

The bridge will extend from East of Manila with a total length of 5,668 kilometres.

Last January, Nasr Company for Civil Works obtained the board’s approval to increase its authorised capital to EGP 500 million from EGP 200 million.

The board members also agreed to raise the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 240 million from EGP 100 million.

