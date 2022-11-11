Egypt’s Ministry of Housing is implementing real estate projects worth 1.1 trillion Egyptian pounds in partnership with the private sector, Minister Assem El Gazzar said.

He said the state’s share of the investments is 311 billion pounds ($13 billion).

All the projects combined span a total area of 13,000 acres and have created 200,000 job opportunities, El-Gazzar said, while speaking at a conference at COP 27 in Sharm Al Sheikh.

(1 US Dollar = 24.40 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)