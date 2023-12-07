Arab Finance: The Egyptian real estate developer GV Developments has partnered with the construction firm BLY Holdings to implement key infrastructure projects at Tarboul Industrial City in Giza, according to an emailed press release.

The partnership covers the execution of infrastructure projects in the small- and medium-scale industries zone on a 1.5 million-square-meter area.

This is along with installing exploration sensors and well drilling, in addition to setting the stage for the establishment of factories on a total area of 536,000 square meters.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).