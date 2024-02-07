Egypt has decided to cut budget allocations for new projects in 2024 as part of austerity measures for the current 2023-2024 fiscal year, newspapers reported on Wednesday.

The decision by the cabinet, published in the official gazette, included a 15 percent reduction in capital expenditure and zero allocations for unnecessary projects.

Addustour and other local newspapers reported that priority would be given to projects underway and that necessary projects are excluded from the decision provided they are approved by the Planning and Economic Development Ministry.

“The cabinet decision to rationalise investment spending has been prompted by the present economic crisis,” the report said.

The decision to reduce capital expenditure for the current fiscal year, which ends on 30 June took effect after it was published in the official gazette, it added.

“The decision, among other things, stressed that no new projects are to be started in 2024 and that priority must be given to projects, which are expected to be completed this year or those with an execution rate of 70 percent or more.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

