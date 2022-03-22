ArabFinance: Egypt Buliders Developments (EBD) company has launched the second phase of its xs79 project in New Cairo, according to a press release on March 21st.

Situated on 8,000 square meters (sqm), xs79 is located in the Fifth Settlement Service Center and overlooks four main streets.

The project is 5 minutes away from the Southern 90th Street, 5 minutes from Katameya Heights, and 7 minutes from the Ring Road.

xs79 comprises a gym, 14 smart car elevators, along with 8 elevators for mall guests and 2 elevators for goods service. It also includes a garage with capacity to accommodate 1,700 cars.

Established in 2003, EBD owns a portfolio of lands span 100,000 sqm. The company aims to diversify its investment portfolio and expand in the real estate sector.