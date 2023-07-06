Egis has been appointed by Kuwait Airways Company (KAC) to provide Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the execution of the new Kuwait Airways Tower project in Qibla.

Egis said in a statement that the PMC services will cover the project lifecycle from pre-design and testing to commissioning and handover.

Leveraging BIM and aiming for LEED certification, Egis will oversee pre-construction and construction phases, feasibility studies, site analysis, market research, project concept and program, project scheduling, cost and time management, LEED consulting, design coordination, value engineering, quality control, risk planning to deliver the project, the statement said.

The project encompasses an area of 1,416 square metres and will feature a multi-story tower spanning 20 to 30 floors, a two-level basement for parking, a podium serving as a multi-purpose hall with a commercial complex on the ground floor and two mezzanine levels, along with additional upper floors.

Furthermore, the project scope includes landscaping, external civil works, surface parking spaces, hospitality offerings, and other components based on the feasibility study, ensuring optimal utilization of the available area and services on and around the site.

Egis has worked on several notable projects in Kuwait including The Scientific Centre, the National Bank of Kuwait HQ, Al Ghouse Road, the Boubyan Bank HQ, and PMC for Al Multaa City and The central Bank of Kuwait.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

