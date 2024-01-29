Dubai-based Samana Developers announced its first project of 2024 with the launch of the 1.4 billion UAE dirhams ($381 million) Samana Barari Twin Towers in Majan Dubai.

With a built-up area of 1.6 million square feet, the Samana Barari Twin Towers project is the company’s biggest and priciest project yet, it said in a press statement.

The 53-floor twin tower will contain 1,338 apartments and is scheduled for handover in Quarter the second quarter of 2027.

Earlier this month, the developer said it will launch 12 new projects this year

