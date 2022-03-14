Dubai-based Samana Developers has announced the launch of its key AED165 million ($45 million) residential project, Samana Waves, at Jumeirah Village Circle.

Located beside Dubai’s main highways and in close proximity to the city’s retail and leisure landmarks, the 27-storeyed tower's design embodies a resort theme with plenty of water features, green areas, event space. Samana Waves is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Samana Waves, which spans over 155,000 sq ft area, is a G+3P+23 floors comprising 213 apartments with a mix of studios, studios with pools, 1 bedroom with pool, 1 bedroom duplex with pool, 2 bedroom with pool and 2 bedroom duplex with pool. The apartment prices start from AED449,000 onwards.

The developer is offering a flexible payment option starting with a 10% on booking followed by 65 months at just 1%. Then on the sixth month, it will be 10% followed by 10% on the 12th month and another 10% on the 18th month.

This flexible payment plan makes it an excellent option for those that are looking to move from the rented house to owning a home in Dubai, said a top official.

"Samana Developers’ provision of 50% financing to its buyers boosts investor confidence in its real estate assets. Our properties guarantee a competitive 24% return at 8% per year over 3 years. That makes Samana projects an attractive proposition," remarked its CEO Imran Farooq.

"At our new Samana Waves project, we created a luxury and close to everything what residents need – Al Maktoum International Airport, hospitals, schools, malls, commercial districts, adjacent to Dubai’s key road network – Al Khail Expressway and Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway connecting all cities of the UAE," he said.

"Market indicators are pointing to a rising bullish trend which is expected to witness a growth of up to 7.9% during rest of 2022," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).