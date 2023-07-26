Dubai-listed Deyaar Development has begun work on combining three plots in Al Furjan, which will house three projects worth 300 million UAE dirhams ($81.68 million).

The projects will house nearly 371 residential and hotel apartment units, the developer said in a statement.

The developments include Millennium Talia Residences, a furnished hotel apartments project operated by Millennium Hotels & Resorts, and Amalia Residences, a residential building.

The development of the third plot will be announced soon, the developer said, adding all the projects are scheduled for completion in 2025.

