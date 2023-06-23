Dubai South Properties announced on Friday the launch of the third phase of South Bay, the master development located in The Residential District within Dubai South, after successfully selling out the first two phases, which comprised 400 units.

The third phase features over 200 villas and townhouses, the developer said in a press statement.

Once completed, South Bay will feature over 800 villas and townhouses, more than 200 waterfront mansions, a 1-kilometre-long crystal lagoon, over 3 kilometres of a waterfront promenade, multiple beaches, clubhouse, fitness centres, parks, a shopping mall, a spa, swimming pools, waterfront cafés, and a lake park.

