Dubai Municipality has signed two contracts with Ordnance Survey, Great Britain’s national mapping agency, to improve services for customers and stakeholders in the emirate.

The first contract, with Building Regulation and Permits Agency, aims to improve planning and construction processes supported by geospatial data and cadastral operations over a 12-month period, Ordinance Survey said in a press statement.

"We play an advisory role by providing the necessary expertise in the sector of land and property life cycle management. The key to success lies in cooperation and reliance on the existing expertise within the Building Regulation and Permits Agency, while providing knowledge from both Ordnance Survey, and pioneers in this sector globally,” said Paul French, Chief Commercial Officer of Ordnance Survey.

The second contract, according to the Survey’s press statement, extends the previous two-year contract by with the Municipality’s GIS Centre Department (GISCD) for another year to implement the geospatial development strategy by piloting new technologies.

The contract will see the activation of new platforms for extracting, managing, and exchanging geospatial data, enabling GISCD to provide the government, companies and citizens in Dubai with richer and up-to-date geographic data, enhancing Dubai's efforts to achieve its goals in the areas of innovation, Digital Twin and sustainability. Examples include driving improvements in transport and mobility, helping the city on its net zero journey, improvements in planning and infrastructure, and encouraging citizens to keep active and healthy.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com