Dubai Municipality is expected to award the main construction contract for Shindagha Museum Navigation House project in Dubai Historical District by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The request for proposal (RFP) for the main construction contract was released on 15 May 2023 and the bid submission is scheduled on 8 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of May 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction of a navigation house in Shindagha Museum.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source added.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.