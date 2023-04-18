Dubai developers will have to increasingly consider proximity to transport infrastructure and a supportive urban environment as crucial components of their development strategies, said Taimur Khan, Head of Research, CBRE.



The emirate’s population is expected to increase to 5.8 million by 2040, limiting development opportunities in prime communities near a metro station, which have already seen marked population increases, the global real estate consultancy said in “The Dubai Metro Report 2023”.



“Developers will have to look towards development opportunities in more nascent communities with transport-oriented development (TOD) likely to become an increasingly key component going forward,” Khan added.



The consultancy said developments within 15-minute proximity to metro stations could outperform the wider market, but only if the development encompasses the right amenities and suitable urban infrastructure.

This entails several different factors alongside proximity to an efficient transit system, including walkable, scooter and cycle-friendly neighbourhoods and mixed-use non-concentric developments.



Properties within a 15-minute walk of a Dubai Red Line metro station saw prices increase by 26.7 percent on average between first quarter of 2010 and fourth quarter of 2022, outpacing an average increase of 24.1 percent over the same period, the report said.



The highest price growth rate was recorded by properties that fell into the 10-to 15-minute walking distance category, which saw prices increase by 43.8 percent on average, it noted.

