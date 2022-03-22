Global real estate advisor CBRE, has been exclusively appointed by DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) to lease the 400,000 sq ft Grade A office component of its new high-rise Uptown Tower in Dubai.

Developed by DMCC, Uptown Tower is the first super-tall tower to be located in the upcoming Uptown Dubai district and is set to become one of the most iconic projects in the UAE.

The mixed-use asset will offer luxury living, as well as a home for leading businesses, exclusive retail stores and the finest F&B, culture, and entertainment outlets, stated the real estate specialist.

The building will rise 340m high and will feature premium Grade A offices complemented by the elegant five-star SO/Uptown Dubai Hotel and exquisite branded residences.

According to CBRE, the office component will be across 22 floors with a highly efficient floor plate ranging from 14,096 - 22,113 sq. ft. With construction in full swing, completion is scheduled for Q3 2022, it stated.

CBRE said it has already received significant interest from both regional and multi-national corporates.

The firm has been exclusively appointed to provide strategic marketing and leasing advice throughout the pre-leasing campaign.

Paul Ashton, Executive Director of Property at DMCC, said: "As Dubai’s latest landmark, Uptown Tower is set to redefine the Emirate’s skyline, boasting world-class commercial and residential spaces alongside a full suite of retail, leisure and entertainment offerings."

"Following on from the success of our previous partnership with CBRE on ONE JLT, we are confident that their appointment will deliver significant value to both Uptown Tower and its future tenants," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

