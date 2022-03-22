MANAMA: Diyar Al Muharraq has emerged as a strategic partner for the Gulf Property Show, organised by Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), that starts today at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, from today to Thursday, along with a number of other trade fairs such as the Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors.

Over the course of the three-day exhibition, Diyar Al Muharraq are presenting buyers and investors limited offers on the Al Naseem Project.

Al Naseem Masterplan consists of a gated community of residential villas and fully facilitated apartments overlooking the main canal, and a non-gated community of uniquely designed apartments right across from shopping and entertainment facilities over an enchanting sea view.

Other projects presented at the exhibition are Al Bareh Plots, the largest residential project within the masterplan, Mozoon Residential Project, which is distinguished by its seafront lifestyle offering residents peace and tranquillity, in addition to the newly-launched Residential Building Plots B3, which offers a wide range of plot sizes starting at 450sqm to 970sqm, giving potential buyers the opportunity to find the ideal apartment building plot, tailored to their needs.

Commenting on the participation, Diyar Al Muharraq chief executive Ahmed Ali AlAmmadi said: “At Diyar Al Muharraq, we are always keen to ensure our participation in Bahrain’s real estate events which provides an ideal platform to showcase our residential and commercial projects to regional and international investors alike, as it has a proven track record in the real estate sector as an opportune place to network. We look forward to attending the Gulf Property Show every year, as it provides an unmissable opportunity to meet and connect with potential clientele and stakeholders.

“At Diyar, we pride ourselves on the fact that all our residential projects benefit from convenient access to communal spaces, which foster a sense of well-being in light of the endless recreational, health, and retail facilities, all while being part of a close-knit community. Reigniting this sense of community, which lies at the heart of kingdom’s heritage and traditions, is a value upon which our vision and values are founded at Diyar,” the CEO of Diyar concluded.

