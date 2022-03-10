Muscat: During its second meeting of the year on Wednesday, the Tender Board awarded projects worth RO 17,565,428.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Said Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Tender Board.

The most important projects were: Providing consultancy and administrative services for Oman Cultural Complex and National Records and Archives building (RO 5,271,021); Maintenance of dust roads in the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate (RO 4,332,968); Maintenance of dust roads in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate (RO 4,069,525): Upgrading the display of the Luban Land (frankincense land) in Dhofar Governorate (RO 129,752), among others.

