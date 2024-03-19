Developers will be allowed to own up to 75 percent of new cities they will build in Iraq under fresh investment regulations approved by Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani, an Iraqi news network said on Tuesday.

Baghdad Alyoum quoted National Investment Commission (NIC) spokesman Muthanna Al-Ghanimi as saying on Tuesday 19 cities would be constructed in Iraq, including four in the capital Baghdad, within plans to tackle the post-war housing crisis.

Ghanimi said NIC would shortly unveil new investment opportunities for developers seeking to take advantage of a massive post-war reconstruction programme.

“Besides four cities approved in Baghdad, there are plans to build 15 other cities in various governorates from the North to the South,” he said.

“These projects will be awarded to investors as per new investment rules, which stipulate that 25 percent of the units in the new city will be offered to the government while investors will retain 75 percent....the government will distribute some of those units free to poor citizens and the rest to other citizens in return for long-term payments.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

