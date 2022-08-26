The joint venture between Dubai's Danube Home and Masah Specialised Construction Company in Saudi Arabia will start offering a complete fit-out solutions for commercial and residential buildings from September.

"By September 2022, we will be setting up our new company and the operations will be in full swing. As per the agreement, our initial target would definitely be cities and regions in which Masah has signed up projects," Adel Sajan, group managing director, Danube Group, told Zawya Projects.

"Masah, being among pioneers of construction in Saudi Arabia, plays a significant role in this market. As they do not produce fit-out products, we believe that our joint venture with them is of prime importance.”

He added that it is important to leverage the existing customer base of a well-established group when entering a new region and territory.

"We believe that the strength of each party will complement the other, helping set up a profitable business."

Danube Home foresees a large potential in Saudi Arabia, with 1.5 million new housing units required by the Ministry of Housing by 2030. In addition, the home furnishing sector is booming at a rate of 300 percent, according to the company’s estimates.

Despite various import restrictions and supply chains challenges, Sajan said he is confident that their vast experience and a dedicated team would be prepared for these impending challenges.

"Danube Home will initially start with a target of $5 million. Our plan for the first three years will be to understand the market and learn the business in depth. As per our learnings, we will devise an action plan for the future."

However, he ruled out entering the retrofitting segment in the Kingdom.

"There is a huge retrofitting market in Saudi Arabia; however, in our phase one, we will not be looking to venture into it," he concluded.

Saudi Arabia is executing projects to supply at least 300,000 houses to citizens' by 2025 as part of plans to expand house ownership by Saudis.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)