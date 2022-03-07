Buildings that depend on green architecture continue and do not deteriorate over time. Green buildings depend on building techniques that take the environment into account in terms of materials used — including affordable local construction materials and reused materials — energy consumption, and environmental impact, said Nader Fouda — the CEO and Design Manager of Ldp+Partners.

Consequently, the company aims to offer an integrated design and cooperate to build a sustainable urban community that is developed according to the latest technologies and highest standards, Fouda added.

He explained that the Eclipse project, which the company has designed for Menassat Developments, has been registered for Fitwel certification — the world’s leading certification system committed to healthy buildings — and LEED — the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

Fouda continued: “Ldp+Partners designed Eclipse to offer an ideal combination of basic facilities, urban spaces, and a distinctive design. The project’s design is inspired by the latest futuristic building standards; the administrative spaces are set up to suit different business sectors, while the retail spaces are set among a mid-rise business complex, which gives all the units prime locations and standard views.”

Besides Eclipse Mall, Ldp+Partners is working in Sun Capital — a Public-Private Partnership project between Arabia Holding and the Egyptian government.

“We are responsible for re-urbanisation and re-planning the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh phases, which are located on 500,000 sqm, and we have taken on the architectural development of the current residential prototypes in providing luxury villas and interiors.”

Regarding the company’s future plans, Fouda announced that Ldp+Partners is planning to provide architectural designs and management services for several mixed-use projects in the NAC.

It also plans to design and supervise $3.5bn investment projects by the end of 2022 and intends to expand to Southeast Africa.

Ldp+Partners is designing and managing projects in various new cities in Egypt with a total investment portfolio of EGP 8bn, and designs and manages $2bn worth of projects in Saudi Arabia, as well as a number of other $1bn projects in Kuwait and Cameroon.

“In Egypt, the company has successfully achieved the architectural and engineering designs for Eclipse with total investments of about EGP 600m, which directly overlooks 90th St. N on an area of about 4,360 sqm, and the project enjoys a unique architectural design with the aim of achieving the best shopping and administrative experience, where the project is characterised by a distinctive commercial street between the north and south of 90th St. It is 100 metres long and 20 metres wide, and the administrative block is suspended above the commercial walk to get all the units built on a distinctive view to achieving the highest advisory return,” Fouda said.

In terms of the company’s business outside Egypt, Mostafa Mwafy — the Co-Founder and Business Development Manager of Ldp+Partners — said: “The company has succeeded in designing many mixed-use projects with investments of $1bn, and after opening representative branches in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in the Arabian Gulf, the company plans to open a new branch in one of the Southeast African countries to expand its business on the black continent.”

“The company is currently designing and supervising many projects, with a partnership in Saudi Arabia with investments of $2bn in various types of projects, including the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Jeddah and the 300-bed hospital in Al-Riyadh in addition to the projects of the Saudi Ministry of Housing in Jeddah and Dammam.”

Mwafy also highlighted that the company had added to its customer list at the beginning of 2022 a group of developers such as Alesayi Group, National Parking Company Mawgif, and Red Sea International.