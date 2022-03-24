The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total of N92,123,175,305.77 for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The approval came during the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

It followed Tuesday’s directive by the president to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to source funds for the project.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed the approval to State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting.

According to him, the entire sum would be spread over a number of works to be carried out at the airport, over a period of twelve months.

Sirika said the administration would use the existing pattern to raise the needed funding for the project.

Leon Usigbe - Abuja