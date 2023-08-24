Heavy investments in construction over the past years have sharply expanded the sector which has become the third largest component of the domestic economy, a top Saudi contractor was quoted on Thursday as saying.

The Saudi construction sector, the largest in the Middle East, now groups nearly 167,000 contracting companies and employs over four million people, said Hamad Al-Hammad, Chairman of the Contractors’ Committee at the Saudi Chambers’ Union.

“The contracting sector in Saudi Arabia has steadily grown over the past years… it is now the third largest and the second largest non-oil sector,” Hammad said in a statement ahead of the Sept 11-13 infrastructure and water conference in Riyadh.

In his comments, published by the Saudi Arabic language daily Alriyadh, Hammad said the construction sector in the Kingdom, the largest Arab economy, has largely been diversified to cover new sectors such as culture, tourism and entertainment along with infrastructure, ports, airports, health, education and other sectors.

He noted that the conference would cover hundreds of projects in various fields, referring to government plans to invest nearly $80 billion in water projects within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economy diversification scheme.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

