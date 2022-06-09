The construction sector is moving ahead in a big way driven by modern building technologies such as BIM, 3D Modelling and artificial intelligence (AI). But what the industry needs to consider is how to connect these solutions to improve holistically, according to construction technology leader Trimble.

In short, connectivity is the key to a successful project, stated Trimble during its participation in the BIM Saudi Arabia Conference and Expo 2022 held recently in Riyadh.

The conference was conducted to promote the benefits of BIM technology among construction professionals in Saudi Arabia, owing to the rapid increase in the building activities.

Trimble said it has been serving the market for over 18 years to date and has worked on major projects in the country such as the Riyadh Metro, The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC).

Its participation in BIM Saudi Arabia Conference and Expo 2022 was in line with its vision to encourage the construction sectors across the Middle East by driving technology deployment.

The objective was to educate construction professionals on the importance of constructible BIM and its effects on cost reduction, improving complex projects, and handling tasks more efficiently, remarked Paul Wallett, Regional Director of Trimble Solutions, Middle East and India.

A prominent speaker at the event, Wallett enlightened delegates representing government, municipalities, infrastructure developers, contractors, civil engineers, and other major sectors, with his talk on Constructible BIM, in addition to serving on a panel discussion titled, ‘Future Trends in Adoption of Digital Technology and Innovation and What it Means for the Industry.

In his session amongst industry professionals, Wallett highlighted that the core problem in construction sector was productivity. The construction industry lacks productivity and having a well- connected construction solution in place is essential, he noted.

He pointed out that the industry was moving ahead and there were many different solutions every day and also abundant information available in the market today.

"Added to this were the numerous modern construction technologies such as BIM, 3D Modeling and AI available in the market. But what the industry needs to consider is how to connect all these solutions to improve holistically -since connectivity plays a vital role in delivering these projects on time efficiently and hence the key to a successful project," he added.

Wallett, additionally explaining the effects of modern technology on sustainability, said: "Today as projects seek sustainability, it is essential to understand that new methods of working produce new results naturally and hence companies need to start investing in construction technology, to increase productivity and sustainability."

"While 20 per cent of projects are already impacted by sustainable regulations, 90 per cent are expected to be impacted by sustainability through these changes and adoption of technology," he added.

As more industry players are recognizing the value of BIM and digital construction data as the key to improving overall project efficiency, the construction solutions provider aims to continue sharing its expert insights on these emerging construction technology trends, and its advantages in the Saudi construction market.

According to Trimble, the Saudi construction sector is playing an important role in the kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy and decrease reliance on oil resources.

Earlier this year, reports affirmed that the country’s construction market is forecasted to perform well in 2022 owing to its initial value of $37 billion two years ago. This is further evidenced by the surge in construction activities in the country, including the Red Sea project and other development initiatives such as Neom and Qiddiya.

Mohammad Ali Khan, the head of Saudi business for Trimble, said: "Being a part of such events gives us the opportunity to showcase our expertise in construction technology, while also educating the industry on the importance of these technologies for larger projects in the region."

"We have always supported the Saudi Construction industry and are looking forward to continuing this venture," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

