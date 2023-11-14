Competition for land will stiffen in Dubai, particularly for waterfront and prestigious locations, as plots become scarce and costly, according to S&P Global Ratings.



“We think that the availability of land reserves will increasingly become a differentiating factor to assess the competitive advantage of Dubai-based developers as sought-after waterfront premises and other prestigious locations become scarcer and more expensive,” the ratings agency said in its report titled 'Dubai’s Cashed-Up Developers Are Prepared For A Cycle Reversal.'



The competition will become intense, given the entrance of new developers, including Abu Dhabi-based Aldar.



Driven by the sector’s slower cash generation, S&P expects developers to downsize their new project launches, land acquisitions, and cost structures.



This, however, could affect their market position if the absence of new projects persists.



According to the report, by covering the construction costs within 18-24 months of collections or faster, developers are able to reduce the risks in construction projects. However, a significant shortfall in cash generation can occur due to lengthier cash collections, reduced advanced payments on new projects as demand softens, and declining inflows from older post-payment plans as project completion progresses.



“Working capital requirements will [therefore] increase significantly since construction costs of ongoing projects can’t be slashed,” S&P said.



(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

