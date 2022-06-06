Cairo Capital Developments has launched its second project, Lake West 2, in Sheikh Zayed City, West Cairo, built on an area of ​​14 feddan.

Chairperson of Cairo Capital Developments Yasser Khalaf said that Lake West 2 is a residential project comprising various units varied between townhouses, twin houses and separate villas. Additionally, the company is launching a new real estate product within the project, dubbed “Panoramic Villa”.

The panoramic villa spans over 296 sqm, standalone villa’s space reached 282 sqm, meanwhile, space of twin houses is 257 sqm, and townhouse units space range between 230 and 243 sqm.

Lake West 2 project encompasses a social club and swimming pools, with only 15% built-up area and the rest area of the project is allocated for green spaces to ensure comfort and well-being of project residents, according to Khalaf.

It is planned to begin delivering the project within 3 years, therefore, the company has a clear and specific construction plan that will start as soon as necessary licenses are obtained, he disclosed.

“Lake West 2 compound is located at a height of 17 sqm from Sheikh Zayed City, the project facade is 350 sqm, and units completely overlook the project interface,” he said. “The launch of the Lake West 2 project came after the big success of the Lake West 1 compound in Sheikh Zayed, which was fully sold out. Furthermore, the company has completed about 60% of its constructions.”

Sheikh Zayed City is one of the most promising areas and enjoys a strong demand, he concluded.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

