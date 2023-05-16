Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani lauded the latest edition of the Build Your House (BYH 2023) exhibition, which opened Monday and will run until May 18 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Sheikh Khalifa, who attended the opening ceremony led by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, noted in a statement that BYH 2023 offers a good opportunity for Qatari citizens to communicate with specialised building companies that are showcasing their services in the field of construction and interior design.

According to Sheikh Khalifa, the exhibition provides a platform for local companies to strengthen their development and growth in the local market and exchange experience and services with participating companies, especially since there are many exhibitors from other countries participating in the expo.

He stressed that Qatar Chamber is serving as an Official Sponsor of the exhibition to support the country’s industry and the Qatari private sector, noting that the event also reflects its importance in showcasing the latest developments and innovations in housebuilding.

Sheikh Khalifa said the exhibition helps in enhancing the construction sector in Qatar, which has achieved many milestones, especially before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The construction sector is likely to witness steady growth in line with the efforts to accomplish the Qatar National Vision 2030 and its related mega projects, in addition to economic expansion in various sectors, he said.

BYH 2023 also showcases a variety of services and products that are presented by a number of consultants, contractors, and suppliers in the construction sector and in housebuilding. He added that the event enhances communication and co-operation between local and foreign companies, as well as between suppliers and contractors.

