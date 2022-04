Muscat: The construction work of Bilad Al-Shahoum Al-Hajar Road project in the Wilayat of Ibri reached 92 per cent.

The length of the road is estimated at 23 kilometres of which 20 kilometres of the road have been completed.

Observer Web Team