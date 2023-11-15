Big 5 Global, the largest construction industry event in the Middle East and Africa region, will be back for its 44th edition with an even stronger international presence featuring over 2,200 exhibitors from 60+ countries including France, Germany, China, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Türkiye and the UK.

This year's Big 5 Global will kick off at Dubai World Trade Centre on December 4 bringing together the whole construction industry under one roof to do business, network and exchange knowledge, supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said the organisers.

Eight product sectors will take the centre-stage at the four-day event including building envelope and special construction, building interiors and finishes, construction tools and personal protective equipment, intelligent buildings, MEP services, off-site and modular construction, digital construction products and services and solar solutions.

The focus on these sectors makes the event a melting pot of cutting-edge innovations and modern construction technologies on a global scale, they stated.

In addition to the focus on eight product sectors, the event is co-located with eight specialised events - Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, Urban Design & Landscape Expo, and FM Expo as well as the biennial Windows, Doors & Facades Event and Gulf Glass.

"Over the years, Big 5 Global has become a dynamic catalyst for the full construction value-chain, from inception to commissioning and management," remarked Josine Heijmans, Vice President – Construction, dmg events.

"The event is a pivotal bridge connecting global businesses with the right buyers, making it an essential place for professionals in the construction sector," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

