Big 5 Construct Saudi, the kingdom’s largest construction event, will return to the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center next year after putting up a spectacular performance in its 11th edition featuring 820 local and international exhibitors from 40 countries who collectively showcased latest products and services and technological innovation that cater to the entire construction value chain.

Companies signed $560.6 million worth of deals at the show in 2023, with $1.12 billion generated in expected sales, said the event organisers.

With its largest international presence to-date, the four-day show had 12 dedicated country pavilions demonstrating distinctive construction solutions from Austria, China, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Kuwait, Poland, Qatar, Spain, and Turkiye.

Saudi Arabia's PIF-backed ambitious gigaprojects including Neom, Red Sea Global, Diriyah Company, Qiddiya, and Roshn attended the show and engaged in various content programmes.

The event provided an opportunity for these developments to collaborate with industry experts, suppliers, and investors to further advance their development plans.

“The phenomenal 104% year-on-year increase in visitor attendance at Big 5 Construct Saudi 2023 is a testament to the event's unwavering commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders. This incredible achievement firmly positions Big 5 Construct Saudi as a leading player in the Saudi construction landscape,” said Muhammed Kazi, VP – Construction at dmg events.

Product sectorization will be a central element of the four-day show next year, to be held from February 26 to 29, with a focus on new sectors such as steel fabrication, concrete, urban design and landscape, technology.

The steel and concrete sectors will bring the latest advancements in materials and their applications in construction, while the urban design and landscape sectors will provide insights into the planning and execution of green and sustainable projects, stated Kazi.

With technology driving the construction industry forward, the event will showcase the latest innovations, including artificial intelligence, automation, and digital construction solutions.

Big 5 Construct Saudi will offer a holistic exhibition experience that covers all aspects of the construction industry, from design to completion, with the addition of these sectors.

"Big 5 Construct Saudi's focus on product sectorization in 2024 is a timely response to the evolving needs of the Saudi construction market with a project pipeline worth $1.6 trillion. By bringing together industry players from specific sectors, the event offers a valuable platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and exploring new business opportunities. We believe that this targeted approach will help drive innovation and growth in the construction industry," stated Kazi.

The largest trade show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will also return with its series of free-to-attend CPD-certified Industry Talks as well as specialized co-located events including HVAC R Expo, Stone & Surface Saudi Arabia, and FM Expo Saudi Arabia.

"The 6th edition of the HVAC R Expo promised to be yet another key event in the Saudi construction landscape. The HVAC R expo being organized along with The Big 5 Saudi event was once again instrumental in bringing key decision-makers and manufactures under one roof where state of the art solutions for Saudi market were presented to key contractors, distributors, end users and various other stakeholders. Our Carrier team welcomed industry professionals and the distinguished guests at our stand,” said Amr Elmasry, General Manager, Carrier Saudi Arabia.

“For Diriyah Gate, Big 5 Construct Saudi is important to attend. As a large scale company, we have to engage directly with the supply chain, whether it be large contractors, suppliers or distributors; Big 5 Construct Saudi plays a pivotal role in that engagement,” said David Watkins, Chief Delivery Officer, Diriyah Company.

Big 5 Construct Saudi became a knowledge sharing platform bringing together construction professionals from all verticals of the industry to benefit from the CPD (Continuing Professional Development) certified talks and leadership and expert panel sessions.

The gigaprojects leadership panel, which along with Watkins, featured big names such as Mark Graham, Executive Director, Technical Engineering, Roshn; Katarina Uherova Hasbani, Partner and Global Director of Strategy and Advisory, AESG; and Fahad Al Balawi, Head of construction, Amaala emphasized on the need for standardization of technical specifications and contracts in the kingdom, digitalization of data management and process management systems as well as increased partnerships with local and international companies to benefit from the expertise of both.

The industry experts and leaders called for the implementation of master purchasing agreements to package work orders and organizing mentorship programmes for local talent in the kingdom, stated Watkins.

Another expert panel moderated by Darko Macura, CEO, Al Kholi Group and featuring Rick Hopper, Managing Director, Saudi Arabia, Mott MacDonald; John Duffy, Project Director, Faithful+Gould; Rachael Jones, Lead Transition Manager, JLL; and Norman Smith, Director, Currie & Brown shared their perspectives on the latest trends and innovations, from AI and machine learning to advanced robotics and automation, as they discussed how technology could transform the construction landscape in the Kingdom.

"As the largest construction event in the Kingdom, Big 5 Construct Saudi continues to demonstrate the industry's resilience and determination to keep driving the country's growth on the sidelines of its ambitious pipeline of new, ongoing, and planned mega and giga projects in line with the Vision 2030 objectives.," noted Kazi.

"We are proud to be a part of this journey towards shaping the future of the Kingdom’s construction industry," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

