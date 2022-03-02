Muscat: The Ministry of Finance has requested qualifications for the design, construction, finance, operation, and maintenance of 42 school buildings under the Public-Private Partnership Agreement.

"The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is entrusted with the supervision of implementing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreements to encourage the private sector to invest in infrastructure and public services. In this regard and in coordination with MOF, the Ministry of Education seeks to engage the private sector in its school's development under PPP agreements, which would contribute to fostering service innovation and achieve sustained growth," the tender statement said.

Local and international companies can obtain the qualification document by sending an email to: ppp.schools@mof.gov.om

The last date for obtaining the qualification is March 15, 2022, and the deadline for submission is April 28, 2022.

Observer Web Team