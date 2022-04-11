Works Minister Essam Khalaf announced the implementation of several projects in the third district of the capital in response to a question about infrastructure projects by MP Saleh Al Mahdouh.

Khalaf said the ministry completed a project to expand Nasser bin Jabr Al-Jabr Street in the southern part of Street No. (40) to King Abdullah bin Abdullah Street Al-Hussein in the complex - (428), Al-Seef area in October 2018.

The ministry, he said, also completed a project to develop roads and construct new roads in blocks 402, 404 and 406 in the Sanabis area in December 2019. Another project to open road No. (2833) in the complex (428) in the Seef area was completed in September 2019.

Other completed works include a project to re-pave the two roads No. (3026 and 3027) in the complex (430), a project for asphalt maintenance completed in February 2022 in Karbabad. In the drainage sector, the minister said they connected areas of the third district in the capital governorate with a sewage network, where the percentage of coverage of the sewage network reached about (81.04%).

The minister further said the ministry is implementing a series of projects during the current year 2022, including the maintenance of roads in the 432,430 complexes in Karbabad. The project is expecting start in the second quarter of 2022.

The ministry, he said, would also start a project to establish a sewage network in the complex (424) in Jidhafs to serve 140 properties in the complex (424) in the second quarter of 2022. The tendering process for a rainwater drainage project in the complex (438), expected to start in the third quarter of 2022, is also ongoing.

Regarding sanitation, the minister said the works ministry connected a large part of the complexes of the third district in the capital governorate to the sewage network in previous years. Works ministry, he said, is in the process of connecting non-connected areas.

On the Karbabad Coast Development, the minister said the site is not a public coast, and it is not among the properties affiliated with the ministry.

“Hence, we cannot develop this site or implement any projects there.” Regarding rainwater restoration and insulation, the minister said several projects under the Cities and Villages Development Project (maintenance and restoration, rain insulators) are progressing in the third district of the Capital Governorate since 2018.

