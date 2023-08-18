Bahrain-based Bilaj Al Jazayer Real Estate Development Company (BAJRD) is expected to award the main construction works and maintenance package for its $200 million Bilaj Al Jazayer Hotels and Residences project by the fourth quarter 2023, according to a source close to the project.

BAJRD is a subsidiary of Edamah (Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company), which is the real-estate arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat.

“The tender for the construction and maintenance contract was floated on 24 July 2023 with a bid submission deadline of 3 September 2023. The tender documents to be purchased on or before 12 August 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by early December 2023,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves construction of building structures and all associated external works.

The overall project completion and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $200 million.

Bilaj Al Jazayer is a 1.3 million square metre seafront mixed-use tourism and recreational development on the south-western coast of Bahrain. Last month, Edamah had announced the start of construction works of two hotels at Bilaj Al Jazayer.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

