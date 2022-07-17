Bahrain Ministry of Housing (MoH) is expected to award the main construction contract for the $115 million Madinat Khalifa Housing Villas (Phase 2A) project by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The scope of work involves the construction of 336 residential housing villas and 36 social apartment units funded through the UAE Grant under the GCC Development Programme. The scope also includes a club house, associated utility works, landscaping works and parking spaces.

The main contract tender was issued on 15 March 2022 with an extended bid submission deadline of 27 July, a source close to the project told Zawya Projects.

The main contract is expected to be awarded by early October 2022, with the overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said.

“The tender for the Contract Management and Supervision Consultancy was issued on 16 March 2022. The bid submission deadline was on 25 May 2022 and the consultancy contract is expected to be awarded by August 2022,” a second source told Zawya Projects.

