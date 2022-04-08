The Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) has announced that the outer curb side of the arrival area at Bahrain International Airport (BIA) will be closed for passengers, starting from April 10 onwards, as part of the ongoing improvement works.

The upgrade work is being implemented by BAC as part of its efforts to enhance the passenger experience at BIA and making their journey smoother and easier.

During this period, visitors will only get access to the inner curb of the Arrival area for pickups and drop offs, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

