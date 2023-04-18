Iraq will build several schools and hospitals along with a road network inside a new Baghdad suburb that will comprise nearly 90,000 houses, the official news agency said on Tuesday.

A foreign firm has already been awarded a contract to carry out the designs for the ‘Sadr City,’ formerly known as ‘Saddam City’ that was named after former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, the report said.

“We have awarded a contract to an experienced foreign company to undertake the designs for Sadr City…the designs will be studied by a specialized committee, which will then award the project to another experienced company,” the agency said, quoting Cabinet Secretariat spokesman Haidar Majeed.

Besides the 90,000 housing units, Sadr City will comprise several “vital establishments” including a massive road network, and education, health and services facilities, he added.

In previous statements, Majeed said the project is part of several residential cities planned by OPEC member Iraq to ease demographic pressure as a result of war damage to houses and a steady population growth.

