Avaris Holding launched the Helios Health Park project in the New Administrative Capital’s (NAC) Downtown area on ​an area of ​2,700 sqm.

CEO of Avaris Holding Mahmoud Al-Serrag said that the Helios Health Park is the company’s first project in the NAC and is being developed with a ground floor and 10 storeys.

The project includes fully finished medical clinics equipped with furniture in addition to commercial spaces comprising restaurants and a pharmacy. Moreover, the project includes an entire floor dedicated to health and beauty centres.

He pointed out that Avaris is a sister company to Al-Hamd Contracting Company, which is one of the companies that belong to the first category of contracting institutions registered with the Egyptian Federation for Construction and Building Contractors. The company has succeeded in developing more than 500 giant projects belonging to multiple parties.

The company’s CEO noted that the transfer of government district employees to the NAC contributes to the high occupancy rate in the company’s project.

Egypt is witnessing an unprecedented and comprehensive urban boom throughout the republic during the recent period, a development that includes various investment opportunities for all local and foreign developers.

This is in addition to the importance of this development in supporting the state’s plan to export property and market real estate products in different countries, he concluded.