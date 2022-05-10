SHARJAH, 10th May, 2022 (WAM) -- Arada has awarded two major contracts together, totalling AED460 million, to build the first residential district at Masaar, Sharjah's forested megaproject. Featuring 4,000 villas and townhouses, Masaar is divided into eight gated districts, all set in woodland and nature-inspired master plan.

Valued at AED228 million, the contract to build 142 villas in the Sendian district of Masaar was won by Kuwait's Mohammed Abdulmohsen Al-Kharafi & Sons (Al-Kharafi). Construction will begin immediately, and work will take 14 months to complete.

Valued at AED232 million, the second contract to build the remaining 288 homes in Sendian was won by Intermass, a Sharjah-based contractor. Construction on these homes will also begin immediately, with work scheduled to take 14 months to complete.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, "Masaar has been the bestselling off-plan project in Sharjah since its launch in early 2021 and excitement has been growing about the incredible amenities and upgraded lifestyle that this community will introduce. These contracts are a key moment in Masaar's journey to completion, and we have agreed an accelerated construction programme with the contractor to deliver Sendian rapidly, efficiently and to an exceptional level of quality."

Homes at Sendian, which means oak tree in Arabic, range in size from two-bedroom townhouses to five-bedroom Sendian Park Villas. Every unit has smart home features as standard, and all are located close to the leisure and entertainment zone in the heart of Masaar. All homes in Sendian are now sold out.

Masaar's second phase, Kaya, was launched for sale in October 2021, and Arada will bring forward the launch of the third phase of the community to this quarter thanks to strong buyer demand.

The next milestone at Masaar will be the opening of the Masaar Experience Centre and its surrounding precinct in June, which will serve as a focal point not just for the community but for the nearby Suyoh district as well. When finished, the space will include a children's adventure playground, a skate park, an outdoor amphitheatre and Zad, the popular food district already present in Arada's sister community, Aljada.