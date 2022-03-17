Leading UAE developer Aldar Properties has announced a world-first partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi to launch the world's first Louvre-branded residences on Saadiyat Island.

Located within Saadiyat Grove, Aldar’s iconic AED10 billion ($2.27 billion) landmark destination on Saadiyat Island, the Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will boast 400 apartments including exquisite studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and five exclusive penthouses.

Featuring unparalleled views, designs, spaces, amenities and services, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will be the most sought-after address in Abu Dhabi once handed over to residents in 2025, said a statement from Aldar.

Spannning an area of 242,000 sq m, Saadiyat Grove will boast immersive retail, entertainment, and leisure spaces. Including the newly-launched project, Saadiyat Grove will feature approximately 3,000 residential units, two hotels and co-working spaces for new enterprises and start-ups.

Announcing the launch, Aldar Development CEO Jonathan Emery said: "Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences at Saadiyat Grove is our response to the demand for a premium residence that echoes the values, quality, and timelessness of the cultural powerhouse that is Abu Dhabi. Neighbouring Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences represents the pinnacle of art, culture, and design, tailored, and delivered for the ever-discerning homeowner. Through our partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi, we will build and deliver the ultimate lifestyle and product to match the world-famous institution and architectural masterpiece."

Saadiyat Grove, he stated, will boast immersive retail, entertainment, and leisure spaces.

The development offers a lounge for residents – Le Salon Détente, a 12-seater Cinema Privé for private theatre experience, a wellness centre – Spa Bien-être – that features a gym and sauna rooms, multi-use spaces for yoga and meditation, and an indoor kids’ playroom – the Creativité Room.

Residents can also indulge in uninterrupted views of Louvre Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi’s skyline at the elevated swimming pools, sunset deck, and gardens, stated the Abu Dhabi developer.

The lobbies and shared spaces within Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will feature art and sculptures selected in close consultation with the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Meticulously designed for distinction and sophistication, every apartment at Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will be finished with interior fittings and fixtures and built-in home appliances of choice from world-renowned brands, it added.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, "Aldar’s vision and expertise in building the most inclusive communities resonate with Louvre Abu Dhabi’s philosophy of celebrating cultural connections. With this new project, now there is an opportunity to reside at the most inspiring cultural address in the world."

With the launch of Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, homeowners and residents can benefit from an exclusive membership that provides access to Louvre Abu Dhabi’s exhibitions and events, branded merchandise, as well as personalised art consultation and services, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).