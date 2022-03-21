Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi directed the government to localize industry and technology in the construction and infrastructure sector. He also called for rationalizing import, and engaging the business community in various development sectors.

This came during President Al-Sisi’s meeting on Saturday with Amir Sayed Ahmed, the president’s advisor for urban planning; Ihab El-Far, the head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces; Khaled Fawzy, the Director of Survey Department in the Armed Forces;

Ambassador Bassam Rady, the official spokesperson for the presidency, said that the meeting followed up on the implementation of new projects by the Engineering Authority nationwide.

During the meeting, the President was briefed on the progress of work on a number of construction projects in the New Administrative Capital, especially the Military Academy at the Strategic Command Headquarters and the interior design of the Mosque of Egypt.

The President was also briefed on the executive position of the road sector projects and new axes nationwide, including the “Dar Al Salam” axis in Sohag governorate, with a length of 28 km.

Rady added that the president was also briefed on the efforts to develop airports in the governorate of South Sinai, especially in Sharm El-Sheikh, El-Tur, and St. Catherine cities, as well as the Hurghada Airport, in addition to the development of entrances, roads, and axes in Sharm El-Sheikh, in preparation for hosting the United Nations Climate Summit COP 27 next November.

The executive position of the project to develop and raise the efficiency of the road network within the vicinity of the Cairo Stadium complex was also reviewed.