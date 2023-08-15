The Al Jazeera 2 residential complex in Iraq’s Karbala governorate is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

An inspection visit by the Ministry of Planning found that the project has achieved 72 percent completion rate, the ministry’s spokesperson Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects.

The 62-acre residential development includes 66 residential buildings consisting of 632 apartments, as well as nurseries and schools, a mall, a health centre, and an office building.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

