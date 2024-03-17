Arab Finance: Al Ahly Sabbour is targeting purchasing around 1,000 feddans in Ras El-Hekma to develop an integrated tourist and urban project, the company’s Chairman Ahmed Sabbour told Al Arabiya Business.

The company seeks to purchase the intended land plot once the project is offered to Egyptian investors, Sabbour pointed out.

Additionally, he mentioned that Al Ahly Sabbour is preparing to launch its first project in the New Administrative Capital on an area of over 200 feddans for the first phase.

Al Ahly Sabbour aims to achieve total contractual sales of up to EGP 30 million in 2024, compared to 2023 sales of EGP 12.4 billion, Sabbour said.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).