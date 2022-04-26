AMMAN — The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) and Banan hotel and spa foundation, affiliated with Banan Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah hotel and spa group, on Monday signed an agreement to develop an investment tourist project in the Dead Sea Development Zone.

JFDZ Director General Arwa Hiari said that the project is a mixture of Jordanian and UAE experiments with an initial investment volume of JD4 million, according to a JFDZ statement.

Hiari stressed the role of development zones in exerting efforts to find alternative ways to support the Kingdom's economy through adopting new strategies that can focus on attracting qualitative investments with empowering opportunities.

She also highlighted the importance of this investment that will provide new and diversified options for Dead Sea visitors, where this project is expected to provide 120 permanent jobs in its actual operation stages.

The director general noted that the scheme includes a tourist camp with restaurants, global pools, chalets, gyms, sports clubs and areas for barbecuing.

Banan Abdullah, owner of the foundation and its general manager, highlighted the importance of efforts exerted by JFDZ to provide new attractive factors that contribute to localising Jordanian investments.

JFDZ Chairman Khalaf Hmeisat said that the group always seeks to provide "distinguished" services that can boost JFDZ's competitiveness at local and international levels through offering investment incentives that can attract local and foreign investments with added value.

