Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has signed an agreement to develop the Mandarin Oriental project at Al Qurum Beach in Muscat, which includes a 5-star hotel with a capacity of 150 hotel rooms, 156 housing units, recreational facilities, and gardens.

The property will be developed by Eagle Hills Muscat and managed by Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

The agreement was signed by Salem bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) with Sayyid Mohammed bin Abdul Hameed al Busaidi and Sheikh Mubarak bin Ali al-Khalifa, members of the Board of Directors of Eagles Hills Muscat Real Estate.

