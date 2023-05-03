Abu Dhabi recorded 5,472 property transactions (sales and mortgages) worth 27.9 billion UAE dirhams ($7.60 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3,304 transactions worth AED 11.3 billion ($3.8 billion) a year earlier, according to Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) data.

The sector recorded 3,518 sales transactions (buying and selling) worth AED 16.2 billion ($4.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 1,722 sales transactions worth AED 4.4 billion ($1.2 billion) for the same period last year, an increase of 268 percent in terms of value and 104 percent in terms of volume year on year.

A total of 1,954 mortgages worth AED 11.7 billion ($3.1 billion) were registered between January and March 2023, compared to 1,582 mortgages worth AED6.9 billion ($1.9 billion) a year earlier.

First quarter 2023 saw 1,769 new investors, up 42 percent, compared to 1,244 in the same period 2022. Additionally, the percentage of non-resident investors rose to 10.71 percent from 6.10 percent a year earlier.

Adeeb Afifi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Sector at DMT, said that the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi has demonstrated a strong growth momentum in the first quarter of 2023.

“We are confident that this trend will continue throughout the year, and we remain committed to supporting the growth of the sector and the overall economic development of Abu Dhabi,” he added.

