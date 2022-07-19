Abu Dhabi-based Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC)) announced on Tuesday that it broke ground for the Souk Al Jubail residential community on Jubail Island.

JIIC said in a statement that the community, which comprises of 150 townhouses, would be completed by March 2024

The construction would be implemented by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC) under a 220 million UAE dirham ($60 million) construction contract. The scope also includes sub-structure, superstructure, MEP works, finishing, facades and landscaping.

The lead consultant is EHAF Consulting Engineers.

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Development, the 10 billion UAE dirham ($2.7 billion) Jubail Island comprises of six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)