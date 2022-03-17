Abu Dhabi Maritime, operating under AD Ports Group, has announced the ground-breaking of several new marina and ferry station developments across the UAE’s capital, in close collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2022, these projects include a mix of marina facilities and ferry terminals that will be developed at Rabdan, Al Saadiyat Island, and Al Aliah Island.

Furthermore, an additional marina and ferry station project will be developed at Jebel Dhanna, with completion anticipated in the third quarter of 2023, said the statement from AD Ports Group.

The modern and artistically-designed facilities will offer a range of new services and capabilities including, additional wet and dry berths, wider slipways capable of simultaneous vessel launches and retrievals, upgraded docking facilities, and a suite of new food and beverage, and retail spaces.

The new projects are expected to enhance the emirate’s marine infrastructure and raise the number of marina berths by 246, it stated.

Abu Dhabi Maritime has also announced plans to reinforce the existing ferry service with five additional new state-of-the-art vessels, it added.

AD Ports Group Chairman Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi said: "In accordance with the Abu Dhabi Plan Maritime, our leadership is implementing an ambitious vision and a unified strategic direction to sustainably grow our emirate’s commercial and recreational offering, and position Abu Dhabi as a leading global maritime capital."

"We support the leadership’s vision by investing in emerging technologies and world-class infrastructure to transform trade, and redefine the future of maritime trade and logistics to connect Abu Dhabi to the world," remarked Al Ahbabi.

Enhancing the maritime transport services to Al Aliah and Dalma islands, the new vessels are expected to expand the fleet’s passenger carrying capacity by almost 70 percent, and its vehicle carrying capacity by 40%, he stated.

"Thanks to their advanced designs and application of modern technological solutions, the vessels will improve safety, reduce the overall transit times, enhance fuel efficiency, lower CO2 emissions by 25 percent, and deliver a more exciting travel experience," he added.

Managing Director and Group CEO Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi said: "As a global facilitator of trade, logistics, and industry, we are well-positioned to lead the development of ultra-modern maritime infrastructure within our emirate."

"Upon completion, these milestone developments will undoubtedly further Abu Dhabi’s unique maritime offering for those who come to enjoy our islands, waterways and shores, and for those who call them their home," he noted.

Abu Dhabi Maritime Managing Director Captain Saif Al Mheiri said: "The development of the terminals is a testament to our commitment to continue advancing our maritime assets and facilities, enhance the experience for residents and visitors, as well as promote Abu Dhabi as a premier global trade and maritime centre."

At the start of 2022, Abu Dhabi Maritime took over the Ferry Operations Branch of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) to become the main operator of all ferry services within Abu Dhabi’s waterways.

Overseeing the daily operation of Abu Dhabi’s ferry lines, which comprise the Dalma Island Water Transport Service and Al Aliah Island Public Water Transport Service, Abu Dhabi Maritime has dedicated itself towards enhancing ferry operations with the addition of new infrastructure, acquisition of new fleet assets, and digitalisation of all ferry services.

"With Abu Dhabi Maritime recently assuming the responsibility for operating our Emirate’s ferry services, our user base can rest assured that the new multi-role vessels will play an important role in boosting Al Aliah and Dalma islands’ development by carrying more vehicles and passengers, and by accommodating heavy trucks for the first time in the service’s history," noted Al Mheiri.

DMT Acting Director General Dr Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi said: "As part of its strategy to develop an advanced infrastructure for maritime transport, the Department is working hard to increase the number of platforms and maritime terminals in Abu Dhabi."

"This next phase is critical in establishing Abu Dhabi as one of the top maritime transport and tourism destinations globally by ensuring the sustainability of operations and services," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).