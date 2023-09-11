Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s largest emirate, added nearly 9,400 new housing units in the first eight months of 2023 as part of ongoing plans to meet growing demand owing to a steady population growth, according to an official report.

The report by the Abu Dhabi Municipality published by the semi-official Dubai daily Albayan on Monday, showed the new units were a result of 34 completed housing projects or those under construction.

The report showed other projects under construction and planned developments on an area of around 400,000 square metres comprise nearly 8,000 new housing units.

“The report showed developers have various options in housing projects available in the emirate...they include houses, villas, residential towers and apartments...these are intended to attract various types of customers, including rich people, those who depend on mortgage loans and clients wishing to have their own houses in freehold areas,” the paper said.

