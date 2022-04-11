Housing Ministry announced achieving a 75% completion rate in a project to build 303 housing units in Salman City, which the ministry will hand over to the beneficiaries this year. The ministry has already allotted the new units to citizens, Bassem Al-Hamar, the Minister of Housing, said, as per the directive of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The ministry, Al-Hamar said, is increasing the pace of completion to hand over the project in the coming months, according to the agreed implementation plan. Units on site no. 14 have four bedrooms, two halls, a Majlis, a kitchen, a garden, parking for two cars, and a waterfront view.

Most residential units also have walking and exercise paths in line with the strategy to provide an integrated living environment. "Housing ministry completed the project in about 2,000,000 million man-hours without accidents or injuries," the minister said.

